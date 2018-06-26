An Indian-born Hong Kong resident wanted by Interpol for his alleged links to terrorism, political killings and a prison break in his native home had his criminal charge over a multimillion-dollar robbery withdrawn on Tuesday.

Prosecutors told Kowloon City Court they would no longer pursue Ramanjit Singh, 29, who was originally alleged to have taken part in a heist involving more than 450 million Japanese yen (HK$32.6 million) which took place in one of the city’s busiest districts.

Also known as “Romi”, Singh was one of five suspects accused of robbing two people in Tsim Sha Tsui on February 9 this year. Before Tuesday morning, he faced one count of robbery.

His co-defendant Enish Limbu also had his charge withdrawn.

Singh was first brought to court in February, when he was remanded into jail custody, soon before the Post reported that he was an alleged fugitive on an international wanted list for allegations the Indian authorities had made against him.

Singh, who also goes by a Chinese name, is accused of “conspiring in, abetting, advising and facilitating terrorist activities”, raising funds for terrorism, preparing an act of terror and membership of a terrorist group, according to a notice issued by Interpol. He is also accused of attempted murder, robbery and breaking prisoners out of jail in the Indian city of Nabha in the state of Punjab.

His courtroom appearances sparked intense security measures after the allegations abroad surfaced, with a fleet of heavily armed police vehicles escorting him to court from jail custody every time he turned up in the dock.