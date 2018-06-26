The presence of eminent overseas judges at the city’s top court is a key to the body’s success, Hong Kong’s chief justice has said amid pro-Beijing lawmakers’ concerns.

Geoffrey Ma Tao-li’s remarks came on the heels of the appointment of Brenda Hale and Beverley McLachlin, two non-permanent judges, to the Court of Final Appeal (CFA). Pro-Beijing lawmakers have questioned the judges’ liberal stance on equality issues and whether they would uphold Chinese national interests. Hale is from Britain, and McLachlin from Canada.

“Non-permanent judges are not in any sense foreign judges. When they sit in Hong Kong, they are Hong Kong judges,” Ma told hundreds of public law experts during a closed-door conference at the University of Hong Kong on Monday.

“They sit on Hong Kong’s highest court without any restrictions as to the type of cases they hear ... They have an equal say in the panel of five judges on the CFA. They take the same judicial oath as every other Hong Kong judge.”

Ma stressed overseas judges from top courts in Australia, Britain and other common law jurisdictions are “leading jurists of the present or indeed any generation” and helped add legal expertise to the city.

According to the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, prominent overseas judges may sit on the Court of Final Appeal. This includes several former and current top judges from Australia, Britain and Canada.

A bench comprises four local judges and one overseas judge, who is usually in town for about one month per year.

The city’s Legislative Council approved the appointments of Hale and McLachlin, effective in July. However, some pro-Beijing and conservative lawmakers have voiced concern that the two could take a judicial approach that conflicts with local or national interests.

Ma stressed the system of drawing upon non-permanent judges was a key feature of the Basic Law, arguing that, like the city’s common law system, it “had served Hong Kong well in the past and would carry on contributing” to the city’s success in the future.

“I am also told constantly by people in business and commerce that the presence of these judges is a significant contributing factor to the confidence with which Hong Kong’s legal system in particular and the rule of law in the city in general are held,” he added.

Hong Kong’s top court has in recent years heard high-profile, politically sensitive cases, including matters arising from the pro-democracy Occupy protests of 2014 and the Mong Kok riot of 2016. It has issued landmark judgments on civil disobedience and tightened sentencing guidelines for violent protests.

Without naming specific cases, Ma said the reasoning the court used in its rulings on controversial cases with conflicting public interests would provide a critical “litmus test” for its constitutional role, highlighting the strength or even fragility of the rule of law.

Citing law professor Dieter Grimm of Yale Law School, Ma said: “The value of a constitution furthermore depends on the challenges with which it is confronted and on the answers which are gleaned from the constitution as a reaction to these challenges.”