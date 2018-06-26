A man and a woman were shot in the head and two other people were wounded in a gun attack at a Hong Kong park on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of another woman by the counter terrorism unit.

The gunwoman, who is in her 40s, was apprehended at phase four of Cityplaza in Taikoo Shing housing estate, after the incident in Quarry Bay Park soon after 3pm.

But a police source said she is not considered a terrorism suspect, and the attack appeared not to be a “random shooting”.

The victims, who are aged between 40 and 60, are all Hongkongers, as is the shooter, and all are believed to know each other.

“It appears the suspect has a target in the incident,” the source said.

The source said a genuine handgun had been found at the scene, and confirmed all the victims had been shot.

“Two of them were injured in the head, and the other two were shot in the shoulder and hand,” the source said.

“A witness told officers he heard the sound of gunshots and found two injured people in the park,” a police spokesman said.

Initial information showed two of the injured – a man and a woman – suffered head injuries and were taken conscious to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan.

In response to global terrorist attacks, the city’s anti-terrorism officers started to patrol the city’s railway network late 2016.

The Post reported in September last year that the number of sensitive locations Hong Kong’s elite counter terrorism officers inspect and patrol has increased threefold to 600 over the past eight years.

