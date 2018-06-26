A citywide search was under way on Tuesday for a man who stole HK$3.84 million (US$490,000) worth of electronic components on a busy street in Hong Kong.

The theft happened outside an industrial building on Hung To Road, Ngau Tau Kok, soon after 11am on Monday, according to police.

Officers said a worker, 29, left the box on the pavement while delivering another box.

When he returned to pick up the box, it was missing. He then called police. Officers scouted the area but arrested no one.

After viewing surveillance camera footage, police said on Tuesday that officers were searching for a man in connection with the case.

According to police, the suspect was Chinese and aged between 30 and 40. He was 1.7 metres tall, and of medium build. He was wearing a white top, black shorts and black sports shoes at the time of the incident.

Separately, HK$120,000 and US$1,200 was stolen along with some jewellery from a flat on Pak Tai Street, To Kwa Wan, on Tuesday.

Four elderly siblings hit in Hong Kong shooting, woman arrested

The break-in came to light when an 81-year-old man returned home shortly before 11am on Tuesday. Police said a bedroom window had been prised open.