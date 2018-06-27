Three more guns, suspected to be toys, were found in the flat of the woman arrested for shooting her four elderly relatives on Tuesday, killing one, as a police source revealed that the weapon used in the attack may have been ordered online and smuggled into Hong Kong piece by piece in the mail.

Although the force’s firearms examination division had yet to confirm the model, an insider believed it was an Italian-made Beretta 950 Jetfire, based on a picture of the gun taken at the scene.

Ada Tsim Sum-kit, 44, opened fire on the four siblings, all aged between 60 and 80, in Quarry Bay Park on Tuesday after a dispute over her grandmother's inheritance. By that evening, Tsim was in custody, while one of her aunts was dead, and the three others were in hospital.

On Tuesday night, Tsim was taken to her home in Kin Ching House in Kin Ming Estate, Tsuen Kwan O, for a search. Officers collected three suspected toy guns and documents.

Police have classified the case as murder and attempted murder.

The insider said the pistol, made of an aluminium alloy, was not common in Hong Kong. He suspected that Tsim had ordered the parts online and smuggled them into the city by post, part by part.

“I don’t think you can fool the customs authority by arriving in Hong Kong with an actual pistol or by mailing it to the city in one piece,” the insider said.

Another source familiar with the firearm said a loaded Beretta 950 Jetfire weighed only about 300 grams, making it easy to conceal and carry.

The 25 calibre single-action semi-automatic, which can hold eight rounds, was manufactured from 1952 until production stopped in 2003.

According to the Beretta website, a 21A Bobcat pistol, similar in size and weight to the 950 Jetfire, costs US$410 (HK$3,200). International delivery is not available.

The most common gun in Hong Kong is the Smith & Wesson Model 10, the 38 calibre pistol carried by each beat police officer. The 35-ounce gun has been made in the United States since 1899 and is used by law enforcers around the world. It can hold six rounds.

In Hong Kong, a licence from the police commissioner is needed to legally possess arms or ammunition. Possessing a firearm without a licence can lead to up to 14 years in prison and a fine of HK$100,000.

In May, security minister John Lee Ka-chiu told the Legislative Council that the total number of air smuggling cases detected by the local customs authority, including cases through cargo, packages and travellers, surged from 4,141 in 2013 to 7,786 in 2017.

About 70 of the cases involved firearms, ammunition and weapons last year, compared with 68 in 2016, 76 in 2015 and 99 in 2014.

Citing the World Customs Organisation’s global counterterrorism strategy, the Security Bureau said the main mode of illicit trafficking for small arms and light weapons was express courier and mail services.

Tsim had worked as a bodyguard in mainland China. The demand for female bodyguards north of the border has grown in the past decade as wealthy businesspeople prefer hiring women to protect their families, according to Chen Tong, the founder and manager of Zhongzhou Tewei, a Shenzhen-based private security firm, who talked to the Post early last year.

Chen said female bodyguards could earn, on average, 40 per cent more than their male colleagues, and an increasing number of women were trying to become bodyguards.

