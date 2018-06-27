A second victim has died

dispute over how to divide the sale proceeds of an HK$8 million (US$1 million) flat sparked the fatal shooting in a popular Hong Kong park on Tuesday, law enforcement sources said.

The property was left behind by the late grandmother of the 44-year-old suspect, Ada Tsim Sum-kit, who was accused of shooting dead her 80-year-old aunt and 62-year-old uncle and injuring two other relatives in a failed meeting to discuss the inheritance arrangement in Quarry Bay Park at about 3pm on Tuesday.

“Initial information indicated the dispute began after the suspect’s mother died in 2015,” a police source said.

The apartment in question is located at Nam Fung Sun Chuen housing estate, which is about 40 years old and in a largely middle-class neighbourhood in Quarry Bay.

Transaction records from Centaline Property showed a 516 sq ft flat earlier this year sold for HK$8.6 million and another flat of the same size sold for HK$7.9 million.

Tsim’s two uncles and aunts were shot when their meeting broke up and the four were about to leave the park, the source said.

After the shooting, the suspect ran into nearby Cityplaza Four shopping centre, where she was intercepted by a security guard – a retired policeman – before officers from the Counter Terrorism Response Unit arrived.

Officers found an Italian-made Beretta pistol on Tsim, who works as a bodyguard in mainland China. The source said there were five bullets in the magazine of the pistol and another 41 rounds of ammunition in a case found in Tsim’s rucksack.

Her 80-year-old aunt was shot in the head. She was declared dead in Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital in Chai Wan at about 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Tsim’s 62-year-old uncle, who was shot in the back of the head, died in hospital on Wednesday afternoon, according to a government spokesman.

The condition of her 72-year-old uncle, who was shot in the left arm, improved from critical to serious, while her 60-year-old aunt, who was shot in the left shoulder, was in stable condition.

Another source said the initial investigation showed four shots had been fired. Officers at Quarry Bay Park found four spent cartridges.

On Tuesday night, the suspect was escorted back to her flat in Tseung Kwan O for a house search. Officers seized an air pistol and two model guns from the premises, but no real gun or bullets were found.

Police are treating the case as “murder and attempted murder”.

On Wednesday, the suspect was being held for questioning and had not been charged. Officers from Hong Kong Island regional crime unit are handling the case.