A woman suspected of gunning down her family members at a Hong Kong park was charged with murder on Thursday.

A second victim of the shooting, a 62-year-old man who suffered a gunshot wound to the head, died in hospital on Wednesday. His 80-year-old sister had died the previous evening, about three hours after their 44-year-old niece, Ada Tsim Sum-kit, allegedly shot them in broad daylight in Quarry Bay Park outside the Taikoo Shing private housing estate.

The condition of their 72-year-old brother has improved from critical to serious, while their 60-year-old sister, who was shot in the left shoulder, is in a stable condition.

Tsim faces two counts of murder and two counts of shooting with intent, police said. She is due to appear in Eastern Court at about 3pm on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu expressed concern over the case, and the use of a firearm in particular.

“Police will do a very thorough and serious investigation into the case. I have also asked police to look at the smuggling of firearms into Hong Kong and see whether there are things we need to follow up,” he said.

At the same time, the security minister stressed that existing gun laws were already very strict, and both immigration and customs officers had been taking strong enforcement action to combat gun smuggling.

“So collectively, the law enforcement agencies exercise strict controls on the inflow of firearms into Hong Kong,” Lee said.

The four siblings were shot during a meeting with Tsim in the park at about 3pm on Tuesday.

After the shooting, their niece was intercepted by a security guard – a retired policeman – in nearby Cityplaza Four before officers from the police counterterrorism response unit arrived.

Officers seized a pistol with five bullets in its magazine and another 41 rounds of ammunition from her.

Chief Inspector Hui Kong-kit of the Hong Kong Island regional crime unit said on Tuesday that at least four shots were fired in the incident.

On Tuesday night, the hooded and handcuffed suspect was escorted back to her flat in Tseung Kwan O for a house search. Officers recovered an air pistol and two model guns from the premises, but no real gun or bullets were found.