Hong Kong police on hunt for suspect in HK$130,000 snatch theft in Yau Ma Tei
Victim was going up the stairs in building on Saigon Street near junction with Temple Street
PUBLISHED : Thursday, 28 June, 2018, 1:42pm
UPDATED : Thursday, 28 June, 2018, 1:42pm
Hong Kong police are conducting a citywide search for a man who snatched a paper bag containing HK$130,000 (US$16,560) from his 23-year-old victim on Thursday.
The incident happened in a residential building on Saigon Street near the junction with Temple Street in Yau Ma Tei at about 8.45am. Police said the male victim, a Hongkonger, was going up the stairs between the fourth and fifth floors.
“The suspect snatched the bag and ran downstairs,” a police spokesman said.
No one was injured in the incident. Officers searched the area, but no arrest was made.
