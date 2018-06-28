Hong Kong police are conducting a citywide search for a man who snatched a paper bag containing HK$130,000 (US$16,560) from his 23-year-old victim on Thursday.

The incident happened in a residential building on Saigon Street near the junction with Temple Street in Yau Ma Tei at about 8.45am. Police said the male victim, a Hongkonger, was going up the stairs between the fourth and fifth floors.

“The suspect snatched the bag and ran downstairs,” a police spokesman said.

No one was injured in the incident. Officers searched the area, but no arrest was made.