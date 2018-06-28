Police were investigating on Thursday after three needles were found sticking out of seats on separate buses in Hong Kong, and two of them injured female passengers.

KMB deputy operations director Patrick Pang Shu-hung said the company “treated these incidents seriously and strongly condemned” whoever planted the metal needles on the double-decker buses. The three buses involved all belonged to KMB.

Emphasising that maliciously wounding others was a very serious offence, he said the company had reported the incident to police and would cooperate fully with the investigation. The force confirmed officers were looking into it.

Pang refused to reveal whether the buses’ surveillance cameras captured any suspects. He said there were nine cameras on board each KMB vehicle.

The first case happened on board a bus on route 41A from Tsim Sha Tsui East to Tsing Yi on Wednesday evening.

Near Yau Ma Tei at 6.40pm, a female passenger hurt her hip on a needle on the bus’s upper deck.

About an hour later, on the top deck of a bus on route 48X between Sha Tin and Tsuen Wan, another female passenger was injured in the thigh by a needle.

And at about 8.20am on Thursday, a passenger found another needle on an 81 bus, which ran between Sha Tin and Jordan.

According to the bus company, the two hurt passengers suffered minor injures, and the three needles found were of different types.

A picture of an upright needle protruding from a KMB bus seat, point aimed upwards, was posted online.

The company had started to check all buses for other suspicious objects, Pang said. He appealed to anyone who finds anything suspicious on a bus to report it to police or the driver.

Two pictures of needles similarly sticking out of KMB seats were posted online on January 29 and February 9, according to the company. Pang said it did not report the pictures to police as staff could not establish when and where the pictures were taken.