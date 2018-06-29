Hong Kong police are investigating whether a man had fallen to his death from a burning flat in a predawn blaze on Friday.

The fire broke out on the 41st floor of Block Two in Kwun Lung Lau public housing estate on Lung Wah Street, Kennedy Town at about 5.20am.

Eighty residents fled before emergency personnel arrived, and firefighters evacuated another 20 people to safety.

“There was the sound of an explosion. I thought there was thunder. Then something fell onto my air-conditioning unit before the fire alarm sounded,” a female resident said. When she called a security guard, she was told a fire had broken out upstairs.

A witness wrote on Facebook: “At 5.14am, I heard a ‘boom’. I thought it was a crash, but then lots of ambulances, police cars came. Then I knew it was a fire.”

Flames and dense smoke were seen coming out of the burning unit.

Firefighters broke into the flat and put out the blaze shortly before 6am. The cause of the fire is unknown, although a government spokesman described it as “suspicious”.

Meanwhile, a man was found dead on the staircase of a footbridge at the estate. The body appeared to have fallen through the shelter covering the bridge.

A police spokesman said officers were investigating whether the death was linked to the fire.

As of 8am on Friday, fire service and police personnel were still carrying out investigations at the scene.

About seven ambulances were seen at Kwun Lung Lau. Police said that only the 41st floor of the building was still closed off, but dozens of residents remained outside.

Man Man, who lives on the 43rd floor of the block, said: “I don’t know what exactly happened, but I smelled smoke, so I was worried.”

She and her mother walked down to the lobby in their pyjamas. She said there had been a lot of smoke as they passed the 41st floor.

Ms Lo, who lives in the same block, carried her bird and three cats down from the 30th floor after hearing the fire alarm.

“See, they are still scared because I had to put them in the bags in a rush,” she said.