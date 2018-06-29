A mainland Chinese woman recently deported from Hong Kong after illegally taking photographs during a trial reportedly bit an immigration officer as she was being removed from the city for a second time.

Tang Lin-ling, 35, attempted to revisit the city on Wednesday via a flight from Beijing but was rejected by Immigration Department officers at Hong Kong International Airport.

She was detained until about 7.15am on Thursday, when the department was ready to deport her.

Tang was said to have been uncooperative and resisted deportation. During the struggle, she bit a female officer’s hand, according to police. She was later subdued and escorted onto a Beijing-bound flight.

The officer was treated at North Lantau Hospital and was later discharged. The department later called police, but no arrest was made.

Tang, who said she was a Hong Kong resident from Shaoxing in Zhejiang province, made headlines last month when she had her phone seized by a local court after being seen snapping pictures during a trial related to the 2014 Occupy protests.

She was also spotted posting some of the photographs to social media. Pictures taken in court were later found on the seized phone.

On June 4, Tang was found guilty of criminal contempt of court. The case cost her HK$197,260 (US$25,100) in legal fees and seven days in jail.

The judge said it was the first contempt case over unlawful photo-taking to have come before the High Court.