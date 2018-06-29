Hong Kong police are investigating another possible case of a needle being planted on board a bus on Friday, following three reports of the sharp objects being found sticking out of seats on separate vehicles earlier this week.

An elderly male passenger found that a needle had pierced the right rear pocket of his trousers after he got off a KMB double-decker on Kwun Tong Road, Kwun Tong at about 6.20am on Friday.

He had boarded the Route 17 bus in Kowloon Bay and had sat on the lower deck.

A KMB spokesman said the passenger was unhurt and had taken the needle to the nearby bus terminal in Yue Man Square and reported it to staff, who immediately called police.

A police spokeswoman said the force had received a report at 6.48am and was treating the case as a request for police investigation.

On Wednesday and Thursday, needles were found on the upper decks of three KMB buses. Two female passengers, aged 27 and 28, were injured and needed hospital treatment.

Police are investigating, but no arrests have been made.

A spokesman for the city’s biggest bus company said it had checked more than 3,900 buses after the earlier reports. No suspicious objects were found.

KMB deputy operations director Patrick Pang Shu-hung said on Thursday that frontline staff had been reminded to carefully inspect buses before they were put into service. He urged passengers to be cautious and to report anything suspicious found on a bus to police and KMB staff.

Two other transport companies, Citybus and New World First Bus, said there had been no reports of needles on board their vehicles.