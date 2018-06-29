A woman who deprived her seven-year-old daughter of medical treatment and starved her till she became “corpse-like” and suffered irreversible brain damage was sentenced to 15 years and three months in jail on Friday.

Following a 48-day trial that gripped the city, Mandy Wong Wing-man, 42, was found guilty earlier this month of one count of neglecting Suki Ling Yun-lam.

She was also convicted of two counts of perverting the course of public justice, while her ex-husband, Rocky Ling Yiu-chung, 52, was convicted of one count, for covering up Wong’s crime with an array of lies when the authorities looked into the matter.

Ling was jailed for four years and six months. Mr Justice Kevin Zervos passed the sentence at the High Court on Thursday.

The court previously heard that Wong, also known as Wang Xuexin, moved to Hong Kong from mainland China in 2012. She brought Suki to the city with her two years later.

The girl, who was enrolled in a kindergarten, began missing classes in 2015 as she showed signs of abuse. She was last seen at school on April 28 that year.

Suki turned up in her mother’s arms three months later at the Yan Chai Hospital, suffering from cardiac arrest, and so pale and feeble that a nurse at the triage station shouted: “What? A corpse?”

The child was diagnosed with irreversible brain damage and a “profound level” of intellectual disability. She is now capable only of breathing and moving her eyes.

During the subsequent investigation, Wong and Ling told a series of lies to doctors, social workers and police officers.

The court heard on Thursday that Suki might not live past the age of 20, according to her latest medical report.

During mitigation, Ling expressed regret in a handwritten letter: “I apologise to everyone, in particular to [the victim] Lam Lam.”