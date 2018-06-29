Body of suspected newborn girl found at refuse collection centre in Hong Kong public housing estate
Police called to Oi Lai House at Yau Oi Estate in Tuen Mun after body and placenta discovered in a plastic bag
PUBLISHED : Friday, 29 June, 2018, 7:40pm
UPDATED : Friday, 29 June, 2018, 9:08pm
The body of a suspected newborn baby girl was found at a rubbish collection centre on the ground floor of a public housing block in Hong Kong on Friday.
Police in Tuen Mun were called to the refuse collection centre at Oi Lai House in Yau Oi Estate after receiving a report from a man at 5.41pm.
“Initial information showed the baby’s body and placenta were in a plastic bag that was found in a rubbish collection cart,” a police source said.
He said detectives from Tuen Mun police district were called to the scene.
At about 6.30pm, the area was cordoned off as officers investigated.
