NewsHong KongHong Kong law and crime
image

Crime

Crime

Body of suspected newborn girl found at refuse collection centre in Hong Kong public housing estate

Police called to Oi Lai House at Yau Oi Estate in Tuen Mun after body and placenta discovered in a plastic bag

PUBLISHED : Friday, 29 June, 2018, 7:40pm
UPDATED : Friday, 29 June, 2018, 9:08pm

Comments:  

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Share

Related topics

Crime Crime in Hong Kong

Related Articles

The body of a suspected newborn baby girl was found at a rubbish collection centre on the ground floor of a public housing block in Hong Kong on Friday.

Police in Tuen Mun were called to the refuse collection centre at Oi Lai House in Yau Oi Estate after receiving a report from a man at 5.41pm.

“Initial information showed the baby’s body and placenta were in a plastic bag that was found in a rubbish collection cart,” a police source said.

He said detectives from Tuen Mun police district were called to the scene.

At about 6.30pm, the area was cordoned off as officers investigated.

 

Most Popular

Promotions

 

You may also like