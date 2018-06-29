The body of a suspected newborn baby girl was found at a rubbish collection centre on the ground floor of a public housing block in Hong Kong on Friday.

Police in Tuen Mun were called to the refuse collection centre at Oi Lai House in Yau Oi Estate after receiving a report from a man at 5.41pm.

“Initial information showed the baby’s body and placenta were in a plastic bag that was found in a rubbish collection cart,” a police source said.

He said detectives from Tuen Mun police district were called to the scene.

At about 6.30pm, the area was cordoned off as officers investigated.