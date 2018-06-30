Yet another needle was found on a Hong Kong bus seat on Saturday, making it the fifth case in four days.

All five needles were found aboard buses operated by KMB.

The newest case was reported at about 4pm on Saturday, when a double-decker operating on route 59M arrived at the Tuen Mun Ferry Pier terminus, according to a KMB spokeswoman.

“A male passenger told the bus driver that a needle was lying horizontally on a seat on the lower deck,” the spokeswoman said. “The bus driver called police immediately.”

She added that the bus was equipped with a surveillance system.

“KMB is highly concerned about the repeated findings of needles, and severely condemns any attempt to hurt our passengers.”

The first two cases were reported on Wednesday, when two female passengers in separate buses said they had been pierced by needles planted on their seats – one on route 41A from Tsim Sha Tsui East to Tsing Yi, and the other on route 48X from Sha Tin to Tsuen Wan. Both needles were found on the upper deck, and both women were injured.

The third and fourth cases came on Thursday morning and Friday evening. Thursday’s case transpired on the upper deck of a route 81 bus from Gordon to Sha Tin, and Friday’s happened on the lower deck of a route 17 bus from Ho Man Tin to Kwun Tong.

As with the third and fourth cases, no one was injured on Saturday.

The bus company has reported all the cases to police and pledged to require its frontline staff to step up their review of bus compartments.

Passengers were asked to carefully check their seats and keep an eye on suspicious objects and people nearby.

“If passengers discover anything, they should notify police and the bus driver immediately,” the KMB spokeswoman said.