Hong Kong police are scouring the city for a gang of thieves who launched a daring daylight raid on a jewellery store on Sunday morning – getting away with more than HK$10 million (US$1.3 million) worth of valuables.

The robbery at the VIP Watch & Jewellery store on Haiphong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, happened at 10.45am as throngs of people went about their day in one of Hong Kong’s busiest shopping districts.

A male employee was injured by the thieves, who a police source said were carrying a hammer, a knife and a wooden rod.

The source said the gang escaped with dozens of luxury watches, worth millions of dollars.

The three men were seen fleeing the scene in a getaway car.

A police spokeswoman said the injured employee was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment.

Hong Kong has been hit by a series of high-profile robberies, the most recent taking place in May, when two men prised open the door of the display window of a jewellery store in Harbour City shopping centre, Tsim Sha Tsui, and snatched HK$5 million worth of jewellery.

Since March last year, there have been six smash-and-grab raids that netted thieves HK$70 million in stolen valuables.

This prompted two local jewellery industry associations to issue security warnings and advice to their members. The biggest case also happened in broad daylight, when three tourists from Colombia allegedly stole HK$40 million worth of valuables from a store in Central in March.