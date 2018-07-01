Hong Kong police are looking into cases of suspected criminal damage after seats on two KMB double-decker buses were found slashed on Sunday morning.

A toothpick was also found lodged in a seat on another bus a few hours later, though no one was hurt.



The latest incidents came after the discovery of another needle planted into a seat on Saturday, the fifth reported case in four days.

At about 5.30am on Sunday, the driver of a KMB route 17 bus from Kwun Tong to Ho Man Tin was conducting a routine sweep of his vehicle at Laguna City in Lam Tin when he found that five seat cushions on the upper deck and one on the lower had been slashed open with a sharp object.

Hours later, another KMB driver on route 2A from Mei Foo to Lok Wah found a toothpick stuck in a seat on the lower deck during an inspection.

At about noon, the driver on a cross-harbour route 101 bus from Kwun Tong to Kennedy Town was about to depart from Yue Man Square when he found three seat cushions on the upper deck had been slashed.

All three drivers reported the cases to the police and the buses were taken back to their depots for maintenance.

A police spokesman said investigators from Kwun Tong’s criminal investigation division were looking into the cases as suspected criminal damage. No arrests have been made.

The bus firm, responding to the incidents, said KMB would fully cooperate with the police and urged their passengers to be on the alert.

“KMB is highly concerned about the repeat incidents of passenger safety endangerment and vandalism,” a spokeswoman said on Sunday.

“[The company] will fully assist the police in investigations and continue to step up inspections. It also urges passengers to look at their seats and pay attention to suspicious objects or persons on them. If found, you should immediately sound the alarm and notify the bus captain.”

Last Wednesday, two female passengers on separate buses – 41A from Tsim Sha Tsui East to Tsing Yi and 48X from Sha Tin to Tsuen Wan – said they have been pierced by needles in their seats.

Two more cases of needles in seats arose on Thursday and Friday involving buses on route 81 from Jordan to Sha Tin and route 17 from Ho Man Tin to Kwun Tong but no one was injured.

And on Saturday, a passenger found a needle lying horizontally on a seat on the lower deck of a route 59M double-decker bus that had arrived at Tuen Mun Ferry Pier terminus.