Yet another needle found sticking out of Hong Kong bus seat

The strange spate of needles sticking out of Hong Kong bus seats continued on Tuesday, when the sixth such needle in less than a week was found on a KMB bus.

The fresh case was reported at about 8.15am. The double-decker was operating route 46 and about to leave the terminal at Lai Yiu Estate, Kwai Chung, heading to Jordan.

A KMB spokeswoman said a passenger spotted the needle, about an inch long, planted in a seat on the vehicle’s lower deck and told the driver.

The bus had no CCTV camera, she added. No one was hurt.

“KMB is highly concerned about the repeated findings of needles, and severely condemns the moves because it may hurt our passengers,” she said.

This comes as police investigate five similar cases, all on KMB buses.

The first two cases were reported on Wednesday, when two women on separate buses said they had been pricked by needles planted on their seats – one travelling from Tsim Sha Tsui East to Tsing Yi, the other from Sha Tin to Tsuen Wan.

Both needles were found on the upper deck, and the pair had minor injuries.

Two more cases came on Thursday morning and Friday evening, while the fifth needle was found on Saturday afternoon. No one was hurt in the later three incidents.

Police were looking into the cases but had arrested no one.

KMB called on passengers to check their seats carefully before sitting, adding that they should contact police and the company immediately if they find anything suspicious.