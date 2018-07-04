Hong Kong police are searching for a man who brandished a suspected pistol during a dispute outside an MTR station in rush hour on Wednesday morning.

Police described the man as Chinese man and aged about 20. He was arguing with a member of railway staff at exit A of Sha Tin MTR station just after 8.30am.

After drawing the weapon, police said the man fled into New Town Plaza shopping centre.

A police spokesman said no one was injured in the incident and there had been no arrests. He added police were still investigating whether it was a genuine firearm or a toy gun.