Hong Kong police were searching on Wednesday for a group of car thieves after a Ferrari and two Mercedes-Benz were stolen from a garage during a predawn raid.

The cars, worth HK$2.4 million (US$305,910), were stolen from a garage near the junction of Cha Kwu Ling Road and Ko On Lane in Yau Tong, Kowloon.

The thieves used a stolen Toyota to smash through the garage’s rolling shutter door, a police source said. They then drove out a BMW and a four-wheel-drive Mercedes-Benz that were blocking the other cars before stealing the Ferrari and two other Mercedes-Benz.

The keys had been left on the windscreen of each car inside the garage, police said.

The BMW and the four-wheel-drive Mercedes-Benz were found outside the garage at about 2.30am by patrol officers. Both cars were abandoned with the lights on and engines running.

“The BMW and four-wheel-drive Benz blocked the exit and the perpetrators drove these cars out of the garage before they stole their targeted vehicles,” the source said.

A yellow Ferrari model 458, a black Mercedes-Benz model SLK200 and a white Mercedes-Benz model CLA45 were stolen. The years of the cars were unknown.

The source said the culprits also stole the hard drive of the garage’s CCTV security system.

He said he believed at least three people were involved in the theft and police were still investigating why they targeted the three cars, which all had different owners.

The cars were at the garage for maintenance reviews or repairs. The garage has been open for business for more than a year.

The source said officers were checking surveillance footage in the area to try to identify the culprits and their escape route.