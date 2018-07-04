A 44-year-old woman drowned during a boat trip off Sai Kung on Wednesday.

Police said an initial investigation showed the woman had entered the water from the boat off Jin Island, also known as Tiu Chung Chau.

Emergency services were called at about 10.30am by the woman’s 62-year-old husband, and a police spokeswoman said when officers arrived, the man’s wife had already been brought to shore and was unconscious.

She was transported to the headquarters of the Marine East police division at Tui Min Hoi, Sai Kung, before being taken to Tseung Kwan O Hospital.

The spokeswoman said the woman was later pronounced dead in hospital. She said police were investigating the cause of the incident.