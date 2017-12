Police arrested 29 people for drugs and weapons possession during a Christmas Day raid on an upstairs bar that was part of an anti-triad operation in Tsim Sha Tsui.

Police officers from the Yau Tsim District Office raided the bar in a building on Cameron Road and detained 25 men and four women aged between 19 and 41 at about 5am, according to a report on RTHK radio. Eleven of those arrested worked at the bar.

Crack cocaine in small plastic packets and ketamine worth about HK$10,000 were found on some customers and in containers, Lee King-hei, the district’s chief inspector, said.

Lee said officers also found weapons at the bar, including two knives, four iron pipes, a saw and a dagger in lockers and staff storage facilities.

The bar, which was a private club, had been open for about six months and only served customers who were referred by members, RTHK quoted sources as saying.

The bar was believed to be operated by triad members and some of the 29 people arrested were triads, the sources said.