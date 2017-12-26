Two Vietnamese men were arrested on Boxing Day after officers raided a cannabis plantation in a house in Sai Kung.

Cannabis with a market value of HK$21.5 million was seized at the production base inside the three-level house, according to a police spokesman.

The latest arrest took place one week after officers detained two men and seized cannabis in a seven-seater vehicle in Tai Po. Two days later, a local man was arrested in a raid in the same district, during which a house had also found to be a production plant.

“We believed that they belong to the same Vietnamese organisation,” said the spokesman. “We followed the suspects and set up an ambush.”

He said a total of 563 pots and 10 bags of cannabis were found in the Sai Kung house, along with farming equipment such as fertiliser and a watering system.

The two arrested men, aged 23 and 65, were suspected to have entered Hong Kong illegally. Police said they both held British passports.

Manufacturing cannabis or any other drug included in the city’s Dangerous Drugs Ordinance is deemed the most serious of all drug-related offences. Any person who cultivates any plant of the genus cannabis faces a HK$100,000 fine and 15 years in prison. Trafficking the drug to Hong Kong can also result in a prison sentence.