In a plot line that could be lifted straight from current cinema blockbuster Paddington 2 , a teddy bear was abducted from a Christmas installation in a high-end Hong Kong mall – but has been recovered unharmed.

Police received a report about the disappearance of the soft toy from the selfie hotspot at the Landmark mall in Central after a security guard spotted the 30cm-tall bear had vanished.

Much like the more famous bear from deepest, darkest Peru, this teddy also sported a red hat and had been stood next to a girl figurine.

Closed-circuit television footage showed two women had taken the bear.

Mallgoers were left shocked at the audacious theft.

One woman, who gave her name as Lam and had taken a selfie next to the bear just before Christmas, said: “It is incredible. Why did they take it away?”

Police found the little bear near the shopping centre and reclassified the case from theft to a request for help.

Hongkong Land, the developer which owns the shopping centre, was not available to comment.