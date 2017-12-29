Teddy bear kidnapped from selfie hotspot in Landmark shopping centre in Hong Kong
CCTV footage showed two suspects took bear from Christmas installation at Landmark shopping centre in Central
In a plot line that could be lifted straight from current cinema blockbuster Paddington 2 , a teddy bear was abducted from a Christmas installation in a high-end Hong Kong mall – but has been recovered unharmed.
Police received a report about the disappearance of the soft toy from the selfie hotspot at the Landmark mall in Central after a security guard spotted the 30cm-tall bear had vanished.
Much like the more famous bear from deepest, darkest Peru, this teddy also sported a red hat and had been stood next to a girl figurine.
Closed-circuit television footage showed two women had taken the bear.
Mallgoers were left shocked at the audacious theft.
One woman, who gave her name as Lam and had taken a selfie next to the bear just before Christmas, said: “It is incredible. Why did they take it away?”
Police found the little bear near the shopping centre and reclassified the case from theft to a request for help.
Hongkong Land, the developer which owns the shopping centre, was not available to comment.
