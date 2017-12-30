Two bars in Tsim Sha Tsui, including one masquerading as a children’s playgroup, were targeted in an anti-triad crackdown on Friday night, with 13 people arrested for possession of drugs and weapons.

Officers found drugs suspected to be ketamine, methamphetamine and cocaine, as well as two knives and a torchlight that resembled a baton, with a total value of HK$7,000.

Some drugs were found in small packages designed to suggest they contained Cordyceps, a rare and precious ingredient used in traditional Chinese medicine.

Eight men and five women aged between 25 and 59 were arrested for possession of drugs.

A 25-year-old man among them was also suspected of possessing weapons. All of them had triad backgrounds, according to the police.

One bar, on Hau Fook Street, “was masquerading as a children’s playgroup”, said chief inspector Frances Lee King-hei, of Yau Tsim District crime squad. “It did not operate in the daytime and only allowed regular customers in at night.”

The other bar, on Hillwood Road, was also closed by day and had an iron gate with a digital lock.

“The police had to break in with a certain level of difficulty,” Lee said.