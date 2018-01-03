A retired senior police officer who struck a bystander with a baton during Hong Kong’s 2014 pro-democracy Occupy protests was jailed for three months by a court on Wednesday but immediately released on bail pending his appeal.

Frankly Chu, 58, appeared sad, with the corners of his lips drooping as Principal Magistrate Bina Chainrai announced that his “culpability was too serious for community service” or a suspended sentence.

“A deterrent sentence is necessary so that other officers would not be tempted to follow a similar line, and public confidence can be restored,” she told a full house in court.

The magistrate initially handed out a four-month jail term but decided to reduce it by a month to account for Chu’s clean record, the stress that he had suffered, the length of time that had passed and that he was unlikely to reoffend.

Chu was subsequently released on HK$50,000 bail with the condition that he reside at his address and report to the police station once a week, after his defence counsel Peter Pannu indicated that he would appeal against both his conviction and sentence.

The Post has learned that Chu will argue in his appeal that his conviction was “unsafe” and his sentence “manifestly excessive” as the magistrate had failed to apply the appropriate legal test and fully consider Chu’s state of mind when he used the baton.

Chu is also expected to argue that he had not received a fair trial when the magistrate failed to address whether his actions were protected by the Public Order Ordinance’s immunity clause, which stipulates that any person who uses force necessary for any purpose in accordance with the ordinance shall not be liable in criminal proceedings even if such use of force kills a person.

Chu did not respond to questions as he left court with his family, surrounded by security guards and more than 100 people chanting: “Support Chu King-wai.”

His supporters also cried “injustice” and called the case an “international joke”.

“Society will not be at peace,” they chanted, some of them holding placards demanding that Secretary for Justice Rimsky Yuen Kwok-keung step down.

Chu had been remanded in custody since December 18, when the Eastern Court found him guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. The offence is punishable by three years’ imprisonment, but the court previously heard that sentencing reports had recommended community service, a non-custodial punishment of up to 240 hours of unpaid voluntary work.

Principal Magistrate Bina Chainrai said it was “unacceptable” for the former superintendent to have hit Osman Cheng Chung-hang, 28, and concluded that it was a serious offence committed by a senior serving officer.

The case was the second time a court had found officers guilty of using excessive force while policing the 79-day Occupy protests, which shut down major roads in protesters’ call for greater democracy. In February, seven police officers were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for punching and kicking an activist who poured liquid over their colleagues. All seven men have since lodged appeals.

In the present trial, the court heard that Chu lashed out with his baton on November 26, 2014 after seeing Cheng display what he considered aggressive behaviour towards his colleague.

But his victim testified that he was only turning his head to tell officers he was passing by the area in Mong Kok.

Forty letters were submitted in Chu’s mitigation. Writers included two former police commissioners and four lawmakers.

Former secretary for security Lai Tung-kwok also offered his support in a video posted on district councillor and Federation of Trade Unions member Bill Tang Ka-piu’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Chu had served the Hong Kong Police Force for a long time and faced the law very calmly today,” he said. “I hope the hearts of Chu Sir’s family and friends are joined together to cheer for him.”

Defence counsel Pannu said his client “genuinely and honestly believed he was upholding the rule of law” and had “served the community very diligently”.

“To wrap up his career in this fashion is a very, very sad day for him,” the lawyer said.