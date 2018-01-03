A burglar broke into a two-storey house in Hong Kong and stole HK$100,000 (US$12,820) worth of jewellery while its occupant was out shopping.

The break-in happened after the 54-year-old housewife left her Belair Villa home in Fanling at about 3pm on Tuesday.

Returning about four hours later, the woman found her house had been ransacked. She checked with her family to see what had been stolen and then made a report to police at 11.44pm.

“About 10 items of jewellery including gold ornaments were stolen. The valuables were worth about HK$100,000,” a police source said.

He said it was possible the intruder watched from a nearby hillside until the woman left her home on Yu Tai Road.

“Initial investigation showed the raider came down from the hillside and climbed into the front yard of the house by scaling the surrounding wall,” the source said.

“A glass door was pried open with a hard object. The whole house had been ransacked and the valuables were stolen from bedrooms.”

Detectives were checking security camera footage to gather evidence. Crime squad officers from Tai Po district were handling the case. No one has been arrested.

On December 30, two visitors from mainland China were arrested by police in connection with three burglary cases in which HK$300,000 in cash and valuables was stolen from three homes in the same block of flats in Wharf Road, North Point. The break-ins were reported between 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

The two men, both surnamed Wei and aged 32 and 37, were picked up in a taxi on Java Road, North Point soon after the third burglary came to light.

Police are investigating whether the pair came from a village gang in Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region where many residents share the surname Wei.

On New Year’s Day, a village house on Lantau Island was burgled and HK$52,800 in cash and valuables was stolen in a break-in that came to light at about 3am.

About seven hours later, a luxury house on Plantation Road on The Peak was targeted in an attempted burglary. Police were called to the house after receiving a report from its 59-year-old tenant at about 10am. A bedroom window was broken and a security camera was covered with a work glove. Police said nothing was stolen.

On the following day, officers were called to a high-end flat on La Salle Road, Kowloon Tong after its female tenant, 68, found jewellery worth HK$900,000 had gone missing. She made a report to police at 1.45pm.

Luxury houses and flats in areas such as The Peak, Repulse Bay, Kowloon Tong and Deep Water Bay have been targeted by burglars in recent years.

Days before the Christmas holidays, the police force kicked off its annual campaign against crimes such as burglary and shop theft during the festive season. The two-month operation will end in February.

Later this month, the city’s police chief, Stephen Lo Wai-chung, will give the details of the overall crime situation in 2017 during his year-ender briefing.

According to official statistics, police handled 1,569 reports of burglary in the first 10 months of 2017, down 21.5 per cent compared with the same period in 2016.