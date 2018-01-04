A Hong Kong travel agency has apologised to its customers after claiming to have been hit by a suspected hack attack involving a breach of sensitive personal information that was now being held for ransom.

It is the second travel agency to admit falling victim to this style of cyberattack in as many months.

Big Line Holiday revealed on Wednesday night that hackers may have broken into its database and gained possession of some of its customers’ personal information. The data is believed to include identity card numbers, home return permit numbers and phone numbers.

The company, which runs 13 branches and organises tours to mainland China and Asia, said it received a letter from the perpetrators blackmailing it for a sum of money, though it did not specify the amount or the volume of data compromised.

“Our company attaches great importance to this incident and deeply apologises to the affected clients,” the company said in a statement, adding that it had taken immediate countermeasures and reported the case to the police and the privacy watchdog, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner for Personal Data.

“[Our] network security is now being strengthened. External technical assistance has also been hired to ensure that vulnerabilities in the system are fixed.”

The police’s Cyber Security and Technology Crime Bureau is following up on the case.

A spokesman for the privacy commissioner said the office was concerned about the incident, particularly since it may involve a large amount of sensitive personal data and it was conducting a compliance check on the company.

Under the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, a data user must take practicable steps to safeguard personal data from unauthorised or accidental access, processing, erasure, loss or use, the office said.

In November, one of Hong Kong’s largest travel agencies, WWPKG Holdings, revealed that its customer database had been hacked, putting at risk personal data such as ID card numbers and credit card information of some 200,000 customers.

The culprits had asked for a seven-figure ransom, to be paid in bitcoin, but the firm did not pay and instead called the police, which later managed to decrypt the data.

Francis Fong Po-kiu, president of the Hong Kong Information Technology Federation, said small and medium-sized firms tended to have lower cybersecurity awareness and preparedness.

Firms in industries that collect large amounts of up-to-date customer data including credit card, passport and identity card numbers on a server – such as travel agencies – that had holes in their cybersecurity were vulnerable targets, he said.