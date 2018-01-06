A man repeatedly stabbed and slashed an exchange shop owner, leaving him with a 13-centimetre cut through his neck, just because he wanted his cash, a Hong Kong murder trial heard on Friday.

The cut inflicted on Yik Chik-chuen, 71, was so deep that it slit through his muscle and soft tissue, exposing the inside of his throat, the High Court heard.

Kit Kwun-kwok fled to the mainland on March 14, 2016, soon after the alleged attack at the Chung Wui Money Exchange Shop in Tai Po, while Yik was certified dead hours later at Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital, prosecutors said.

The defendant was stopped at the Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint when he returned to town on July 28.

He was said to have told police officers: “I only killed the old man because of his cash that day. I will shoulder the responsibility.”

The 42-year-old pleaded not guilty to one count of murder, but admitted to a count of robbery.

Prosecuting, barrister Mark Wei told a jury the actual attacks were not captured on camera, but closed-circuit television footage caught Kit entering and leaving the shop. His movements were captured before Yik was found bleeding on the floor with 23 injuries to his body, a postmortem examination revealed. These included both cuts and bruises.

Wei said Kit was spotted entering the shop on Wan Tau Street at 9.34am and leaving it at 9.53am. The prosecutor said one CCTV at the premises had shaken during the intervening minutes, suggesting a struggle had been taking place.

By 11am, Kit had already left Hong Kong, Wei said, after he got changed and threw away a blood-stained jacket.

A passer-by in the neighbourhood alerted police after someone told her somebody had fainted.

Ambulance personnel arrived to find Yik bleeding on the floor without a pulse or breath. His jacket had been zipped all the way up to conceal his slashed throat, the prosecutor said.

Yik was certified dead at the hospital at about noon after the attending doctor found him beyond resuscitation.

The trial continues before Mr Justice Wong Sung-hau on Monday.