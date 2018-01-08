The father and stepmother of a five-year-old girl who died in Hong Kong were charged with one count of murder on Monday.

On Saturday, the girl was rushed to hospital unconscious and covered in bruises, some as wide as 10cm all over her body. She was certified dead upon arrival. Some of the older wounds had been infected.

The man, 26, a transport worker, and the woman, 27, a housewife, would face the murder charge in Tuen Mun Court on Tuesday, police said.

The step-grandmother of the girl, who was also arrested for suspected child abuse on Sunday, was likely to be released on bail pending further investigation, a police source said.

The girl’s two siblings – a boy, eight, and a half-sister, seven – were now being cared for by social workers.

The source said the boy was malnourished and also had bruises, wounds and swelling on his body.

“He weighed about 40 pounds (18kg) when found. Cane marks were among fresh and old injuries found all over his body,” the source said adding that other wounds might have been caused by a pair of scissors and slippers.

He said the boy was now receiving treatment in hospital and his condition was not life threatening.

The source said police would discuss the welfare of the two children with social workers and hospital staff .

The Post understands the dead girl’s paternal grandmother wants to take care of the other two children.

The case came to light on Saturday when the girl, surnamed Chan, was taken unconscious to Tuen Mun Hospital, where she was declared dead.

The kindergarten pupil lived with her father, stepmother and two siblings in a Tuen Mun flat. She quit schooling since October.

According to sources, the family moved into the flat several months ago.

On Monday, Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong said the case was upsetting and a review might be required on follow-up work for suspected child abuse incidents.

“We will look into what we can learn from this case, in particular for schools, NGOs and also the Social Welfare Department – whether their communication and collaboration can be enhanced,” Law said.

“We will definitely look into the issue of whether there are sufficient resources to deal with such cases, and also consider the support given to teachers and school social workers, to see if anything can be strengthened.”