A 56-year-old woman has been arrested for animal cruelty after her pet poodle was found dead on the first-floor canopy of a public housing block in Hong Kong.

The body of the adult brown poodle was found by a security guard at Shin Ming Estate, Tseung Kwan O and he made a report to police shortly after 11am on Monday.

A police source said initial investigations showed the male dog was among items such as clothes and plastic bags that were suspected to have been hurled from the building, Shin Chi House.

He said it was not known whether the poodle was alive when thrown from the building and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department would carry out a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Officers from the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals were also called in to help police and found the dog had an identification chip.

Police arrested the pet owner in her fifth-floor flat at about 3pm. It is understood she lives alone.

Police were treating it as an animal cruelty case and crime squad officers from Tseung Kwan O district were handling the case.

At 6pm, the woman was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

In Hong Kong, cruelty to animals carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to HK$200,000.