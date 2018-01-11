An internal investigation has been launched at a Hong Kong kindergarten attended by a five-year-old girl who reportedly died after being tortured by her father and stepmother.

The operator, Hong Kong Lutheran Social Service, said there had been media reports that wounds had been found on Chan Sui-lam, a pupil from its Fu Tai Lutheran Day Nursery in Fu Tai Estate, Tuen Mun, before she quit in October, and that the school had been alerted about her situation.

The service said it took the reports very seriously and had initiated an investigation and established a task force to look into the matter.

The preschool said: “The service has promised it would invite the relevant departments and independent parties to join in the investigation whenever appropriate.”

On Saturday, Sui-lam, was taken to Tuen Mun Hospital unconscious and covered in bruises. She was certified dead upon arrival. Her father, 26, a transport worker, and stepmother, 27, a housewife, were arrested on the same day for child abuse. On Monday, they were charged with one count of murder.

The principal of the preschool told reporters that they had found no injuries on the girl and that she seemed to have had a good relationship with her father and stepmother.

On Wednesday, the court heard that Sui-lam and her eight-year-old brother were assaulted almost daily. It also heard that they were not fed or allowed to rest properly and were asked to sleep on the living room floor without thick blankets.

The court will hear the case again on March 6.