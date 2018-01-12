A 31-year-old mother has been arrested in her unhygienic Hong Kong flat after police located her children who had missed school over an extended period.

The case surfaced when one of the schools attended by the sister and brother – aged 8 and 4 – sent a social worker to visit the household in a building on Nam Tau Street in Mong Kok at about 4.40pm on Thursday. The school sought to inquire about one of the children’s absence from class.

But no one responded to the social worker, prompting a call to police.

Officers were seen carrying heavy equipment and approaching the flat in preparation to force open the subdivided flat measuring 150 sq ft. The mother ultimately opened the door without incident and let the officers in.

Chief inspector Gisella Chan Yuk-man of Mong Kok district said there were no apparent wounds on the children, who seemed to be of normal weight. The boy, however, was naked.

He had been absent from his kindergarten class since early last month, while his sister, a Primary Three pupil, had missed class since early this month.

Police said both children were frequent absentees.

“The living condition was quite bad,” Chan said of the flat. “There was waste matter on the floor. The four-year-old boy was not wearing clothes, so we arrested the female tenant.”

She added it was unclear whether the waste matter was human. The family had a mongrel in the flat.

The mother and children were taken to Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for examination.

The Social Welfare Department said the household had been followed by an NGO. The social workers involved in the case were to coordinate with medical workers and other related professionals.

On Wednesday, a foster mother was arrested after an eight-month-old boy under her care was found to have a blood clot in his brain at a local hospital.

Separately on Wednesday, a woman, 40, was arrested after leaving her three-year-old daughter unattended at home in Cheung Sha Wan.