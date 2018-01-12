A domestic helper has been arrested on suspicion of having an abortion in a public housing flat and leaving the fetus at a rubbish collection centre in the Kowloon Bay area of Hong Kong.

The woman had complained of feeling unwell in a Choi Sing House flat at Choi Ha Estate and her employer called for an ambulance at about 1.30am on Friday.

The helper was taken to United Christian Hospital in Kwun Tong where a medical examination indicated she had an abortion and police were alerted.

“Initial information indicated the woman took drugs and had an abortion and the body of her fetus was dumped in a rubbish collection centre,” a police source said.

The 31-week-old fetus was found at a refuse centre in the estate in the morning, he said.

The helper was arrested on suspicion of administering drugs to procure an abortion, according to a police spokeswoman. She was being held in the hospital’s custodial ward and had not been charged.

The source said an autopsy would be carried out. Crime squad officers from Sau Mau Ping police district were handling the case. Officers collected evidence at the flat and the refuse centre.

In Hong Kong, administering drugs or using an instrument to procure your own miscarriage carries a maximum penalty of a seven-year jail term under the Offences Against the Person Ordinance.

In November, a fetus was found in a public toilet at a North Point market prompting police to launch a search for two women after reviewing security camera footage of the area.

In April 2014, a 38-week-old fetus, wrapped in a recycling bag, was found on an empty train at Yau Ma Tei MTR station. The girl was taken to the Kwong Wah Hospital where she was declared dead. After reviewing security camera footage, police arrested a 27-year-old Indonesian domestic worker.

In May 2008, an embryo was found in a plastic bag dumped outside a refuse collection centre at King Chung House in King Lam Estate, Tseung Kwan O. Police later arrested a teenage girl in connection with the case.