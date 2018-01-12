Police have arrested a 52-year-old man suspected of beating his 11-year-old son with a plastic ruler in the fourth child abuse case reported in Hong Kong over the past three days.

The arrest was made after medical staff at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei found the injuries and alerted police at about 11.45am on Friday.

The boy had been taken by his father to a private hospital in Kowloon City to treat his injuries on Friday, but the two were asked to go to a public hospital.

A 4cm-long wound was found on the boy’s right cheek

police source

“Initial information showed the boy was beaten with a plastic ruler [for being] naughty,” a police source said. “A 4cm-long wound was found on the boy’s right cheek.”

After investigation, officers arrested the father for cruelty to a child, according to a police spokeswoman.

The suspect has been held for questioning and has not been charged. Crime squad officers from Yau Tsim police district are handling the case.

On Thursday, a 31-year-old mother was arrested in herMong Kok flat after police located her eight-year-old daughter and four-year-old son, who had missed school over an extended period. The boy was not wearing any clothes when officers arrived at the 150 sq ft flat.

On Wednesday, a foster mother was arrested after an eight-month-old boy under her care was found to have a blood clot in his brain.

Separately on Wednesday, a woman, 40, was arrested after leaving her three-year-old daughter unattended at home in Cheung Sha Wan.

According to official statistics, the Social Welfare Department handled 704 child abuse cases in the first nine months of last year. There were 892 reports in the whole of 2016.