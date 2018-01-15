NewsHong KongLaw & Crime
Elderly Hong Kong man dies after being hit by car and trapped under truck

Victim, in his 70s, was freed and taken unconscious to hospital, where he was declared dead

PUBLISHED : Monday, 15 January, 2018, 1:12pm
UPDATED : Monday, 15 January, 2018, 1:49pm

Clifford Lo
An elderly man died after being hit by two vehicles on a motorway in Hong Kong on Monday.

The incident took place on Sha Tau Kok Road near Shek Chung Au in Sha Tau Kok in the north New Territories soon after 10.15am.

“Initial information showed the man, in his 70s, was trapped under a truck after being hit by a car,” a police spokesman said.

The victim was freed and taken unconscious to North District Hospital in Sheung Shui, where he was certified dead at 11.16am.

Following the accident, that section of Sha Tau Kok Road was closed to traffic.

Shortly before 12.30pm, police said that a one-lane-two-way traffic arrangement had been implemented on the motorway.

According to official statistics, 94 people died in 90 fatal traffic accidents in the first 11 months of 2017. In the whole of 2016, 132 people died in 129 road accidents.

 

