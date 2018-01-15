Hong Kong police are investigating the death of an elderly woman, who was found with reddish marks on her neck.

The 89-year-old woman was found unconscious on Monday by her domestic helper, on the sofa in her home in Sheung Wan.

The helper alerted the woman’s son, who reported the case to police at about 1.47am. Police said the son did not live in the second-floor flat at Tai Shing Building on Tung Street.

The woman was taken unconscious to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai, where she was declared dead.

“Reddish marks were found on the woman’s neck, and medical staff notified police,” a police source said.

But a spokesman for the force said initial investigation had found nothing suspicious and that an autopsy would be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

Central district crime-squad officers gathered evidence from the flat. No arrests have been made.

According to official statistics, police handled 18 reports of murder in the first 10 months of 2017, down 18.2 per cent compared with 2016.