A South Korean man was charged on Monday night over the murders of his wife and six-year-old son at a five-star Hong Kong hotel.

Kim Min-ho, 42, was arrested after his wife, Song Wha-jeong, 42, and son, Kim Tae-yun, were found dead in bed in a luxury suite at The Ritz-Carlton hotel on Sunday morning.

The case is to be mentioned at Kowloon City Court on Tuesday.

Chief Inspector Frances Lee King-hei said police would ­continue to investigate the case with help from South Korean authorities and the country’s ­consulate in Hong Kong.

“Police will investigate the case from all directions, including the motive,” she said.

The South Korean consulate on Monday told the Post it had been informed of the incident from an early stage.

“The consulate is closely cooperating with Hong Kong police to investigate this incident, while providing necessary assistance to the family of the victims,” a spokesman said.

Police rushed to the hotel at about 8.30am on Sunday after receiving a report from hotel staff.

Song and her son were found unconscious in bed and certified dead by paramedics, according to police.

Kim was treated for minor injuries at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he was held in a custodial ward.

Additional reporting by Christy Leung