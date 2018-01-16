A woman was arrested for stabbing another woman in Hong Kong on Monday night after accusing the victim of having an affair with her husband.

The victim was being treated for wounds in the abdomen and hands in Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei, where she was listed in serious condition on Tuesday.

The incident happened at the ground-floor lobby of Far East Consortium Building in Nelson Street, Mong Kok, at about 9pm on Monday. Both women were aged 41, police said.

“One of the women accused the other of seducing her husband during a heated argument,” said a 59-year-old security guard who saw the incident.

He described the incident as following a scuffle in which the two women pulled each other’s hair. He said he went to make a report to police and did not see who drew the knife.

The guard said he did not know whether the two women were residents of the building.

“Initial investigation showed the suspect attacked the victim with a 12cm fruit knife in the middle of the dispute,” a police spokesman said.

The suspect suffered minor injuries. She was treated at Kwong Wah Hospital in Yau Ma Tei before being taken to Mong Kok police station.

On Tuesday morning, she was still being held for questioning and had not been charged.

According to official statistics, police handled 800 reports of wounding across the city in the first 10 months last year, down 17.7 per cent compared with the figure for the same period of 2016.