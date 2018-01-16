Gruesome details emerged on Tuesday as the High Court heard the case of a security guard accused of murdering his girlfriend with an electric drill in a construction site in Tuen Mun.

The defendant, Safdar Husnain, who was 27 when the incident took place in the early hours of March 29, 2016, had earlier pleaded not guilty.

The deceased, Andrea Bayr, who was 25 at the time, was found to have a hole in the right side of her face, among other injuries, with part of a drill bit sticking out.

Traces of crystal methamphetamine, also known as Ice, were found at the scene and in the victim’s blood and urine.

The court heard that police received a report from Husnain’s friend of more than a decade at 2.17am that day and arrived at the construction site near the junction of Tin Hau Road and Hung Cheung Road at 2.28am with the informant, who was waiting near the site.

Inside the unlit area, officers found a green container, which served as an office, with the door open.

Witness Tin Yun-lam, one of the patrol officers called to the scene, told seven jurors that he and his colleagues saw nobody inside the office but noticed a bloodstained plastic bag on the ground.

Tin said when officers continued to their search, they heard a noise nearby. When they investigated the noise, they found Husnain and Bayr sitting on the ramp of a footbridge, with Husnain, shirtless and barefoot, facing forward, holding a black electric drill and wrapping Bayr’s waist with his legs.

Bayr’s head was face up, resting on Husnain’s stomach.

“The man lifted the electric drill, moved it down and attacked the woman’s head,” Tin said. “The woman made no response to the attack.”

Tin said officers immediately subdued Husnain, who kept shaking his head and repeating “sorry” in English with his eyes closed.

Bayr was rushed to Tuen Mun Hospital at 2.51am and was found dead on arrival.

Prosecutor Terence Wai Hon-hei said an autopsy revealed multiple injuries all over her body with significant injuries to her head and neck.

Besides the wound from the drill, she had also suffered multiple blunt force trauma to the head. Deep bruises were found in her neck muscles and the cartilage near her voice box was fractured. It was believed that she also suffered substantial pressure on her neck.

A forensic expert believed either head or neck injuries, or both combined, were sufficient to cause Bayr’s death.

Officers found three plastic bags containing 0.82 grams of Ice in the office. Bayr’s blood, stomach and urine were also tested to have contained the drug.

Witness Lam Tze-tsun, a chemist of the government laboratory who was called to examine the scene, said Bayr’s blood was found all over the office, and a pool of her blood was found on the ramp where she and Husnain were found, leading him to believe that she could have been first attacked in the office, ran outside and eventually collapsed on the ramp.