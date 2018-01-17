A teenager cheated death on Tuesday when he plunged from the 19th floor of a building, where he had been jumping around on the edge of the roof.

Neighbours said they heard several loud “bangs” as the 15-year-old boy fell from Man Wah Building on Man Ying Street and landed on the first floor shortly before 8pm.

He had hit several air conditioners on his way down, greatly reducing the impact on landing.

The boy, who was in school uniform, was conscious when ambulance crew took him to the nearby Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he was transferred to the intensive care unit.

The boy had been having a gathering on the roof with six other friends. He was said to have been jumping around on the edge.

Police said the victim was not a resident of the building. The investigation turned up nothing suspicious about the incident.