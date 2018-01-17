A citywide police search is under way in Hong Kong for a sex attacker after a 16-year-old boy was indecently assaulted in a public toilet on Tuesday night.

The 1.72m-tall attacker, believed to be a local man between the ages of 30 and 40, was still on the run on Wednesday morning, according to police.

The man was wearing dark clothes and a hat when he committed the act in a public toilet in Kwai Chung Estate on Tai Wo Hau Road, Kwai Chung, soon after 10pm on Tuesday.

The boy returned home and notified his father, 46, who made a report to police at about 11.56pm on Tuesday.

Officers searched the area, but no arrest was made.

The case was classified as indecent assault. Crime squad officers from Kwai Tsing police district were handling the case.

There was an increase in sex crimes in the city in the first 10 months of last year, despite an overall downward trend in recent years.

Between January and October 2017, there were 916 reports of indecent assault and 56 cases of rape, showing increases of 9.2 and 9.8 per cent respectively from the same period in 2016.