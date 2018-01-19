A former colleague of ex-CIA agent Jerry Chun Shing Lee – who was arrested in the United States on Monday – has revealed details of how he was fired from a cigarette company in Hong Kong amid suspicions he was leaking sensitive information to Chinese authorities.

Suspicions emerged after shipments were unexpectedly seized by Beijing and a contract investigator was imprisoned on the mainland.

While at the time we could not prove it, we suspected he was leaking the details of our investigations into counterfeiting and smuggling

“We became aware of problems with Jerry within a year of his starting with the company,” the former Japan Tobacco International executive told the South China Morning Post.

“While at the time we could not prove it, we suspected he was leaking the details of our investigations into counterfeiting and smuggling, including those conducted in cooperation with western law enforcement agencies and targeting highly sophisticated organised crime syndicates and North Korea, to the mainland authorities,” the source said.

According to this manager, after Lee – also known as Zhen Cheng Li – became aware of the details of some cases, operations would take unexpected turns. “Several of the shipments of counterfeits purchased as part of the investigations were seized by the Chinese authorities or simply disappeared, and one of our contract investigators was arrested and imprisoned in China,” the source said.

The former executive said the multinational could not prove that Lee was directly behind these incidents.

However, the source noted, referring to Lee using his English name: “The timing and coincidental nature of these disruptions in combination with other unfortunate aspects of Jerry’s personal and professional behaviour at the time strongly suggested such was the case.”

Lee eventually left the company but not without making complaints to the firm’s team management in Geneva. “Jerry’s departure from JTI was far from smooth. He made a series of allegations … about our team and operations.”

The source said that such allegations “were subsequently shown to be false and malicious”. But “they certainly helped lead to the demise of the JTI Brand Integrity programme”.

Lee started working on the Brand Integrity team at Japan Tobacco International in Hong Kong, responsible for investigating smuggling and counterfeiting of tobacco, in 2007 – the year he left the CIA. In 2009, the company terminated his contract.

As the Post reported, he later went on to set up his own company to do similar work, but the firm was meanwhile dissolved.

In the past nearly two years, Lee had been working for auction house Christie’s before getting arrested in the US.

Lee is being held on charges of unlawful retention of national defence information. Some have linked him to what has been considered one of the US government’s most serious intelligence failures, after several informants in China were killed or imprisoned in recent years.

The FBI had launched an inquiry in 2012. Around that time Lee, who joined the CIA in 1994 as a case officer, had his belongings searched and was found to be holding two notebooks with names of undercover US agents, secret locations and other classified information.

The New York Times previously quoted investigators who believed Lee had left the CIA discontented after his career plateaued, and begun spying for Beijing.