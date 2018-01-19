Renowned Hong Kong filmmaker and actor Eric Tsang Chi-wai on Thursday sued a famous modelling agent to restrain her from further publications of what he claimed were defamatory accusations that seriously damaged his reputation.

He also demanded unspecified damages and a court order compelling Grace Han, known in mainland China as the “godmother of modelling”, to apologise to him.

The defamation suit filed against Han at the High Court centred on a post she published on Chinese microblog platform Weibo on January 11, which Tsang’s lawyers said was “widely read by people in Hong Kong and around the world”.

“As was intended and/or foreseen by the defendant, the words and/or parts of the words had been republished by many people and entities,” the writ said. “The words went viral.”

The court document further claimed that Tsang’s reputation had been “seriously damaged” as a result of Han’s “malicious defamation”.

“He suffered considerable distress and embarrassment,” the writ said.

Tsang is a prolific actor, star of numerous Hong Kong films such as Infernal Affairs, and a popular media personality. He was named best supporting actor at last year’s Hong Kong Film Awards, for his role in Mad World.

Tsang’s lawyers did not disclose the sum of damages demanded, but said it would cover libel; procurement of libel; malicious falsehood; aggravated, exemplary or special damages; and damages for subsequent republications.

No hearing date has yet been scheduled.