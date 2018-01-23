An elderly woman was hit by a tram and trapped underneath it on a busy road in Causeway Bay on Tuesday morning.

Police received a report at 8.55am about the accident on Causeway Road, at the section near the Central Library.

Officers from the Fire Services Department were sent to assist in the rescue.

The victim, 79 and from mainland China, was conscious when she was rescued and sent to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai. She was then transferred to Queen Mary Hospital in Pok Fu Lam. Police said she had suffered a head injury.

Police said the injured woman held a two-way permit, the document issued by the mainland government allowing its residents to visit Hong Kong.

A spokesman for Hong Kong Tramways confirmed that the tram, which was heading eastbound from Happy Valley to Shau Kei Wan, hit the woman near Central Library.

Because of the accident, eastbound tram services were disrupted for 40 minutes. Normal service resumed at 9.35am. Trams going westbound were also affected for about 25 minutes.