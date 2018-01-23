NewsHong KongLaw & Crime
image image

Hong Kong singer Edmond Leung arrested for drink-driving after Mercedes-Benz hits roadside railing

Breathalyser test showed breath-alcohol level close to five times legal limit

PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 23 January, 2018, 1:17pm
UPDATED : Tuesday, 23 January, 2018, 4:14pm

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Hong Kong singer Edmond Leung Hon-man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol after he crashed his Mercedes-Benz into a roadside railing in Hong Kong in the early hours of Tuesday.

The Post understands that Leung, 46, failed a breathalyser test after the crash, with a breath-alcohol reading of nearly five times the legal limit.

The Canto-pop star was driving uphill along Garden Road in Mid-Levels near Garden Terrace soon before 2am.

Without revealing the name of the driver, a police spokesman said: “It is alleged that the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the railing while making a right turn into Robinson Road.”

Leung escaped injury in the incident, but the front left of his black Benz was damaged. Police said a section of the railing was also damaged.

The singer was arrested after a breathalyser test at the scene showed his breath-alcohol level was more than 100mcg/100ml, well above the legal limit of 22mcg/100ml.

The singer was then taken to Central police station. After questioning, he was released on bail and must report to police next month.

Leung, wearing sunglasses and a hat, was seen speaking on his mobile phone as he left the station in a taxi before daybreak.

Officers from the Hong Kong Island traffic unit were handling the case.

Separately, a truck driver was arrested for drink driving after his vehicle slammed into a lamp post and toppled on its side on Ping Yee Road, Yuen Long at about 1.30am on Tuesday.

The man, 44, had hand and waist injuries and was taken to Pok Oi Hospital for treatment.

Police said the driver was arrested after he failed a breathalyser test. Officers from the New Territories North traffic unit were investigating.

 

