Crime in Hong Kong

Hong Kong police arrest two, seize HK$10 million in goods after high-speed chase at sea

Authorities intercept two speedboats attempting to flee to mainland carrying bounty of mobile phones, cameras and other electronics

PUBLISHED : Tuesday, 23 January, 2018, 2:38pm
UPDATED : Tuesday, 23 January, 2018, 4:25pm

Clifford Lo
Hong Kong authorities have arrested two men suspected of smuggling HK$10 million (US$1.28 million) worth of goods destined for the black market in mainland China after a high-speed chase on the open sea.

The operation was mounted by police and customs officers on Monday afternoon.

The pursuit began when police crafts were dispatched to apprehend two mainland-bound speedboats that were spotted off the southeast coast of Hong Kong Island.

According to police, the two speedboats were intercepted near Ng Fan Chau island during the chase.

“Sixty-eight boxes of smuggled goods were found on board the speedboats. The goods included mobile phones, digital cameras, camera lens, watches and electronic components. The haul has a market value of HK$10 million [US$1.3 million],” police said.

Two men – both Hongkongers – aged 31 and 58, were arrested on board the speedboats.

In Hong Kong, exporting unlicensed and unmanifested goods carries a maximum penalty of a seven years in jail and a HK$2 million fine.

 

