Hong Kong police arrest two, seize HK$10 million in goods after high-speed chase at sea
Authorities intercept two speedboats attempting to flee to mainland carrying bounty of mobile phones, cameras and other electronics
Hong Kong authorities have arrested two men suspected of smuggling HK$10 million (US$1.28 million) worth of goods destined for the black market in mainland China after a high-speed chase on the open sea.
The operation was mounted by police and customs officers on Monday afternoon.
The pursuit began when police crafts were dispatched to apprehend two mainland-bound speedboats that were spotted off the southeast coast of Hong Kong Island.
According to police, the two speedboats were intercepted near Ng Fan Chau island during the chase.
“Sixty-eight boxes of smuggled goods were found on board the speedboats. The goods included mobile phones, digital cameras, camera lens, watches and electronic components. The haul has a market value of HK$10 million [US$1.3 million],” police said.
Two men – both Hongkongers – aged 31 and 58, were arrested on board the speedboats.
In Hong Kong, exporting unlicensed and unmanifested goods carries a maximum penalty of a seven years in jail and a HK$2 million fine.
