A container truck careened out of control and toppled on its side as it mowed down a 22-metre stretch of noise barriers on a Hong Kong flyover on Tuesday.

The truck driver, 63, suffered injuries to his head, neck, shoulders and lower torso. He was sent conscious to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment.

Police said crash debris fell from the flyover, damaging seven cars parked below, but no passers-by were injured.

The incident occurred soon after 11am on the Wong Chu Road flyover leading to Tuen Mun Road near Hong King Garden housing estate in Tuen Mun.

“Officers were told that the driver lost control of his truck while trying to avoid a collision with another vehicle in front which swerved to switch lanes,” a police spokesman said.

He said 15 noise prevention barriers, each measuring 1.5 metres by 1.2 metres, were damaged in the accident.

The spokesman said the road section was closed for about two hours until the vehicle was towed away.

Officers from the New Territories North traffic unit were handling the case.

Separately, a female visitor from the mainland suffered head injuries after being hit by a tram in Causeway Bay. The incident happened outside Victoria Park on Causeway Road at 8.55am.

The woman, 79, was conscious and sent to Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai for treatment.

Police’s figures showed 94 people died in 90 road traffic accidents across the city in the first 11 months of 2017.