A Hong Kong police officer who called himself “scum” after raping an acquaintance and getting her pregnant was jailed for five and a half years on Tuesday by a judge who lectured him on women’s rights.

Before jailing Lee Wai-ka, Deputy Judge Poon Siu-tung told the constable: “Women have every right not be sexually harassed.”

Even when women became intoxicated, he added, their right did not disappear.

“As a friend,” the judge told Lee, who took advantage of the woman when she was drunk, “one should protect her, not sexually harass her”.

Lee, 30, was found guilty of rape in December. He raped the victim, referred to as X to protect her identity, in a Kowloon Tong hotel on June 19, 2016 after she “drank to oblivion” at a party they attended.

At first, Lee denied being the father. But he later went to X’s home in tears to beg for forgiveness, when it appeared that the victim, who had already found out she was pregnant, would call the police.

He told her he was scum at one point.

The judge said on Tuesday that although it was not a premeditated attack, nor did it involve any violence, it could not be regarded as “not serious”.

He noted that X, a former drug user who was now clean, fought hard to get back on her feet.

But the trauma had left X, who used to suffer from psychiatric conditions, plagued by anxiety and insomnia, while reading news report about the case made her suicidal. She had also lost her job.

“It is obvious that the crime was committed because of extreme foolishness and based on wrong decisions,” the judge said.

But Poon also said it was far from an easy task for him to sentence Lee, who gave up his chance to go to university to join the police as a means to support his single mother. He came top in his class at the police college, winning the prestigious Silver Whistle award for his year.

Lee’s baby son with his girlfriend, who was in court on Tuesday for support, was born on the day the police officer was convicted a month ago.

The judge considered Lee’s situation and background, and reduced his jail sentence by one year from the original six and a half years.