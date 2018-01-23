Hong Kong enjoyed its lowest level of crime in 46 years last year, the city’s police chief said on Tuesday, despite online love scams more than doubling with culprits conning nearly HK$108 million out of people.

Police Commissioner Stephen Lo Wai-chung told legislators a total of 56,017 crimes were reported in 2017 – a 7.6 per cent drop from 2016. That translates to 758 cases per 100,000 people in Hong Kong, which is the lowest since 1971.

The city saw a significant decrease in violent crime – with 9,086 cases reported in 2017 down 10.1 per cent from 10,103 in 2016.

While cases involving deception – such as phone or online shopping scams – dropped 2.3 per cent to 7,091 cases, reported online romance scams surged to 235 – up from 114 in 2016. The total money lost increased by 13.6 per cent.

Romance scams involve criminals cultivate and maintain online relationships with people under false pretences, often over several months. Once they have gained their victim’s trust, they will come up with a bogus reason to ask them for money.

Lo told the Legislative Council police were able to stem deception-based crimes by strengthening “enforcement work, including mounting a joint operation with Malaysian counterparts in October leading to a crackdown of a Malaysia-based syndicate”.

“We have arrested the Nigerian ringleaders including 11 men and women. We believed they had duped HK$25 million [US$3.2 million] from Hongkongers in 49 cases.”

Reported phone deception cases also increased by 13 per cent to 991, with money lost reaching HK$230 million – HK$8 million more than in 2016.

Among the 618 victims, 75 per cent were 30 or younger while more than half of the victims were mainlanders or newcomers to Hong Kong.

“Many of the calls were made over the internet. It is difficult to trace because this second you traced the call in the mainland, while next second it had moved to another country,” Lo said.

Overall, the rate of crimes solved slightly increased by 0.9 per cent to 48.2 per cent in 2017, with 33,660 people arrested.

Cases involving indecent assault increased by 5.7 per cent to 1,077, while most of the crimes saw an decrease.

While home burglaries was a spotlight in 2016, the cases had dropped by 23 per cent in 2017 to 1,872 cases.

Murder cases decreased by 14.3 per cent to 24 cases while robbery slumped by 37 per cent to 163 cases.

Marijuana seizures more than doubled as police confiscated 845 kilograms – a nearly 250 per cent increase from 2016.